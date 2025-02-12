We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) standing at $6.03, reflecting a -0.66% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.03% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.36%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 0.17% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 4.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Siga Technologies Inc. in its upcoming release.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Siga Technologies Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Siga Technologies Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.86. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.08.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.