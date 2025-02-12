We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP - Free Report) closed at $1.99 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.74% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 13.7% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.19% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SPAR Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.02, showcasing an 81.82% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $39 million, down 40.09% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. SPAR Group, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, SPAR Group, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.58. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.58.
The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SGRP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.