Why Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
The most recent trading session ended with Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH - Free Report) standing at $21.78, reflecting a +0.69% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.03% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had lost 1.99% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dream Finders Homes Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.13, showcasing a 13% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.43 billion, indicating a 25.47% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dream Finders Homes Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.75% lower within the past month. Currently, Dream Finders Homes Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, Dream Finders Homes Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.97. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.18 for its industry.
We can additionally observe that DFH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.94 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, finds itself in the bottom 3% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
