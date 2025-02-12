We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
AudioEye (AEYE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
The most recent trading session ended with AudioEye (AEYE - Free Report) standing at $18.41, reflecting a -1.29% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.28%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.36%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 26.18% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.
The upcoming earnings release of AudioEye will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect AudioEye to post earnings of $0.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 63.64%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.73 million, showing a 23.67% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AudioEye. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. AudioEye is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, AudioEye is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.99, which means AudioEye is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that AEYE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.09. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.33 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.