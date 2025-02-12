We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why Signet (SIG) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
Signet (SIG - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $54.91, demonstrating a +1.33% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.36%.
Heading into today, shares of the jewelry company had lost 26.81% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Signet in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $6.39, signifying a 5.05% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.33 billion, indicating a 6.71% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Signet. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 13.71% decrease. Signet presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
From a valuation perspective, Signet is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.08. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.25 for its industry.
One should further note that SIG currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Jewelry industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.11 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 155, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.