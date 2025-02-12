Back to top

Exelixis (EXEL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Exelixis (EXEL - Free Report) reported revenue of $566.76 million, up 18.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.55, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $563.12 million, representing a surprise of +0.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Exelixis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Net product: $515.23 million versus $505.98 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change.
  • Revenues- License: $49.34 million compared to the $54.80 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Collaboration services: $2.18 million compared to the $1.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -57.2% year over year.
Shares of Exelixis have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

