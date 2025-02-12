Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Assurant (AIZ) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Assurant (AIZ - Free Report) reported $3.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. EPS of $4.79 for the same period compares to $4.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.33, the EPS surprise was +10.62%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Assurant performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net investment income: $137.80 million compared to the $134.09 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year.
  • Fees and other income: $438.60 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $447.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%.
  • Net earned premiums, fees and other income: $3 billion compared to the $2.47 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.
  • Total revenues- Global Housing: $684.60 million versus $636.93 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.1% change.
  • Total revenues- Global Lifestyle: $2.44 billion versus $2.39 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change.
  • Total revenues- Corporate & Other: $6.70 million versus $8.15 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.5% change.
  • Net earned premiums- Global Housing: $603 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $560.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.5%.
  • Fees and other income- Global Housing: $44.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $46.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.8%.
  • Net investment income- Global Housing: $37.20 million versus $33.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.
  • Global Housing- Net earned premiums, fees and other income: $647.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $607.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.6%.
  • Fees and other income- Global Lifestyle: $394.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $387.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%.
  • Net investment income- Global Lifestyle: $92.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $92.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.1%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Assurant here>>>

Shares of Assurant have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise