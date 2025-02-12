We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Oneok Inc. (OKE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Oneok Inc. (OKE - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $98.93, indicating a +0.24% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas company had lost 5.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Oneok Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 24, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.45, signifying a 22.88% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.56 billion, showing a 25.24% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Oneok Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1% lower within the past month. As of now, Oneok Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Oneok Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.58. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.54.
Meanwhile, OKE's PEG ratio is currently 3.78. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.44.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 16, this industry ranks in the top 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.