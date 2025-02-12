We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $7.70, indicating a +0.92% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.36%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 15.26% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 13.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.29, down 12.12% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $827.6 million, reflecting a 5.7% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.71 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.09 for its industry.
It is also worth noting that PAGS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
