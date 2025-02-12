Back to top

Kite Realty Group (KRG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Kite Realty Group (KRG - Free Report) reported revenue of $214.72 million, up 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.53, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $208.88 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kite Realty Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rental income: $209.97 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $206.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.
  • Revenue- Fee income: $0.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.5%.
  • Revenue- Tenant recoveries: $42.55 million versus $39.79 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Minimum rent: $154.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $163.26 million.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.10 versus $0.09 estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Kite Realty Group have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

