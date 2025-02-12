Back to top

Gilead (GILD) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Gilead Sciences (GILD - Free Report) reported $7.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. EPS of $1.90 for the same period compares to $1.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.06 billion, representing a surprise of +7.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.67.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Gilead performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Product Sales- Veklury- U.S. $108 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $160.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -70.3%.
  • Product Sales- Oncology- Trodelvy- U.S. $247 million versus $237.09 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change.
  • Product Sales- Liver Disease- Sofosbuvir / Velpatasvir- U.S. $185 million versus $202.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.4% change.
  • Product Sales- HIV- Symtuza-Revenue share- U.S. $112 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $109.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.
  • Total product sales- Total: $7.54 billion versus $7.06 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.
  • Revenues- Royalty contract and other revenues: $33 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $49.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.7%.
  • Product Sales- Oncology- Cell Therapy- Yescarta- Total: $390 million versus $386.44 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.
  • Product Sales- HIV- Biktarvy- Total: $3.77 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.4%.
  • Product Sales- HIV- Odefsey- Total: $336 million compared to the $314.11 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.
  • Product Sales- HIV- Genvoya- Total: $470 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $482.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.1%.
  • Product Sales- HIV- Descovy- Total: $616 million compared to the $573.59 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21% year over year.
  • Product Sales- Oncology- Trodelvy- Total: $355 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $281.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.7%.
Shares of Gilead have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

