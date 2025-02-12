We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Equinor Receives Norway's Approval for Barents Sea Exploration Well
Equinor ASA (EQNR - Free Report) has received a permit from the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (“NOD”) to drill an exploration well in the Barents Sea. The well will be drilled in the same license zone as the Johan Castberg oilfield. The permit involves a wellbore 7220/7-CD-1 H, which lies within the production license (PL) 532. The NOD approved the permit on Feb. 7, 2025.
The drilling project on the Skred prospect will be executed using the Transocean Enabler semi-submersible rig. The Transocean Enabler rig boasts an automated drilling control technology and is well suited for operating in harsh environments, typical of the Norway Continental Shelf. The drilling activity is scheduled for April 2025. Equinor holds a 46.3% working interest in PL 532. Other partners in the block include Vår Energi, with a 30% interest, and Petoro, holding a 23.7% interest.
In its 2024 financial results, Vår Energi hinted that the Skred prospect could potentially hold an estimated 30 million barrels of oil equivalent (gross basis). The exploration well is intended to find new oil and gas reserves in the region that could contribute to the region’s energy requirements in the future, given that the development of the resources is commercially viable.
