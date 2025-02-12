We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Toll Brothers (TOL) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
The upcoming report from Toll Brothers (TOL - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.99 per share, indicating a decline of 11.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.9 billion, representing a decrease of 2.6% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Toll Brothers metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Home Sales' stands at $1.88 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.5% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Land sales' will reach $27.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +71.4% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Backlog - Units' should come in at 6,440. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6,693 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average delivered price (Total Average Price Per Unit)' reaching $936.51. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1,002.50 in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net contracts - Units' at 2,455. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,042.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Closed/Delivered - Units' should arrive at 2,008. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,927 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Average Backlog Price' to come in at $1,057.16. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,058.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of Selling Communities' will reach 410. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 377 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Backlog - Value' of $6.89 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.08 billion.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Margin- Home sales' will likely reach $468.29 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $532.61 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Gross Margin- Land sales and other' will reach $5.28 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.85 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Toll Brothers here>>>
Over the past month, Toll Brothers shares have recorded returns of -4.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TOL will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.