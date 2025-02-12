Back to top

Biogen (BIIB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Biogen Inc. (BIIB - Free Report) reported $2.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. EPS of $3.44 for the same period compares to $2.95 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.42, the EPS surprise was +0.58%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Biogen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis (MS)- TYSABRI- United States: $230 million versus the 22-analyst average estimate of $214.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.2%.
  • Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis (MS)- TYSABRI- Rest of world: $185.40 million versus the 22-analyst average estimate of $177.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.5%.
  • Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis (MS)- Fumarate- TECFIDERA- Rest of world: $186.50 million versus the 22-analyst average estimate of $181.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.
  • Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis (MS)- Fumarate- TECFIDERA- United States: $41.30 million compared to the $39.62 million average estimate based on 22 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Product- Rare Disease- SPINRAZA- Total: $421.40 million versus the 26-analyst average estimate of $416.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.
  • Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis (MS)- TYSABRI- Total: $415.40 million versus $394.22 million estimated by 26 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.6% change.
  • Revenue- Anti-CD20 therapeutic programs: $465 million versus $442.52 million estimated by 25 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.7% change.
  • Revenue- Product- Rare Disease- SKYCLARYS- Total: $102.20 million versus $115.37 million estimated by 24 analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis (MS)- Fumarate- TECFIDERA- Total: $227.80 million versus the 24-analyst average estimate of $222.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.8%.
  • Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis (MS)- Fumarate- VUMERITY- Total: $176.60 million compared to the $164.51 million average estimate based on 24 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Product, net: $1.83 billion versus $1.81 billion estimated by 24 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
  • Revenue- Product- Biosimilars- Total: $201.50 million versus $199.01 million estimated by 23 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.
Shares of Biogen have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

