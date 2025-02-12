Back to top

Oatly Group (OTLY) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR (OTLY - Free Report) reported revenue of $214.32 million, up 5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.06, compared to -$0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $220.59 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.08, the EPS surprise was +25.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Oatly Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Europe & International: $108.46 million compared to the $112.36 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Greater China: $35.26 million versus $33.96 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- North America: $70.60 million versus $72.82 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Oatly Group have returned -10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

