Kraft Heinz (KHC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Kraft Heinz (KHC - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.58 billion, down 4.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.84, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.66 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78, the EPS surprise was +7.69%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kraft Heinz performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- International: $913 million compared to the $945.07 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -46.1% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- North America: $4.97 billion versus $4.97 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.9% change.
  • Net Sales- Emerging Markets: $695 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $761.21 million.
  • Segment Adjusted Operating Income- Emerging Markets: $89 million versus $98.14 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Segment Adjusted Operating Income- General corporate expenses: -$162 million compared to the -$171.98 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Kraft Heinz here>>>

Shares of Kraft Heinz have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

