Generac Holdings (GNRC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Generac Holdings (GNRC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.23 billion, up 16.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.80, compared to $2.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.50, the EPS surprise was +12.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Generac Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Residential products: $743.34 million versus $770.50 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.1% change.
  • Revenue- Other: $128.09 million versus $123.29 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change.
  • Revenue- Commercial & industrial products: $363.38 million versus $341.26 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.1% change.
Shares of Generac Holdings have returned -11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

