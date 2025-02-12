Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Interpublic (IPG) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Interpublic Group (IPG - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.43 billion, down 5.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.11, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15, the EPS surprise was -3.48%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Interpublic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue before billable expenses- International: $964.20 million compared to the $994.55 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- Domestic (United States): $1.47 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- International- Asia Pacific: $192.60 million compared to the $202.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.7% year over year.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- International- Other: $172.80 million compared to the $201.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- International- Continental Europe: $248.90 million compared to the $241.63 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.7% year over year.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- International- United Kingdom: $206.50 million compared to the $212.17 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- International- Latin America: $143.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $135.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%.
Shares of Interpublic have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

