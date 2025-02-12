We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Genpact Stock Rises 11% Since Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat
Genpact Limited (G - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter 2024 results, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both counts.
See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
The stock has gained 11% since the release of results on Feb. 6, as a positive response to the better-than-expected results and strong guidance.
For the first quarter of 2025, Genpact expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of 79 cents to $80 cents, higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents. Revenues are anticipated between $1.202 billion and $1.213 billion, the midpoint ($1.21 billion) of which is in line with the current Zacks Consensus Estimate.
For 2025, Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $3.52 to $3.59, the midpoint ($3.56) of which is higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.49. The company expects revenues to be between $5.029 billion and $5.125 billion, the midpoint ($5.08 billion) of which is higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.07 billion.
Quarterly EPS of 91 cents surpassed the consensus estimate by 5.8% and grew 11% year over year. Revenues of $1.25 billion beat the consensus mark by 1.7% and increased 8.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Genpact Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Genpact Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Genpact Limited Quote
Other Quarterly Details of G
Data-Tech-AI services revenues (representing 48% of total revenues) increased 12% year over year on a reported basis and 11.7% on a constant currency basis to $595 million, surpassing our estimate of $578.7 million. Digital Operations services revenues of $654 million (52% of total revenues) increased 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals on a reported basis and 6.1% at cc, beating our estimate of $648.1 million.
Adjusted income from operations totaled $221 million and grew 9% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted operating income margin of 17.7% stayed flat year over year.
Genpact exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $648.2 million compared with $1 billion reported at the end of the preceding quarter. Long-term debt (less current portion) was $1.2 billion, flat with the prior quarter.
The company generated $203 million in cash from operating activities, while capital expenditure was $19.7 million. Genpact returned $26.7 million in dividends to shareholders and repurchased shares worth $85 million.
Other Guidance
For the first quarter of 2025, Genpact expects gross margin and adjusted income from operating margin to be around 35% and 16.5%, respectively. For 2025, gross margin and adjusted income from operating margin are anticipated to be around 36% and 17.3%, respectively.
G currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Earnings Snapshots
Gartner, Inc. (IT - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2024 results. IT’s adjusted earnings per share of $5.6 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 69.3% and increased 79.3% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.7 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.8% and improved 8.2% year over year.
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR - Free Report) posted impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results.
BR’s adjusted earnings of $1.6 per share outpaced the consensus mark by 12.2% and surged 69.6% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3% and rose 12.8% year over year.
WM (WM - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2024 results. WM’s quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.7 per share missed the consensus mark by 5% and declined 2.3% year over year. Total revenues of $5.9 billion surpassed the consensus mark by a slight margin and grew 13% from the year-ago quarter.