Back to top

Why Bank ETFs Are Outperforming the Market

Read MoreHide Full Article

Bank stocks have seen a surge in investor interest lately. The Financials sector is one of the best-performing sectors year to date, up about 6.6%, just slightly behind Communication Services, which has gained 6.8%.

After an aggressive regulatory agenda under the Biden administration, banks are now poised to benefit from lighter regulatory scrutiny under the new administration. JPMorgan (JPM - Free Report) CEO Jamie Dimon remarked that many bankers were “dancing in the street” after Trump’s victory.

Relaxed capital rules have also provided a boost to bank stocks. Additionally, analysts expect a revival in M&A and IPO activity, which would benefit large banks.

The biggest banks in the U.S. recently reported impressive results, and management commentary was notably optimistic.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF - Free Report) is the largest and one of the cheapest ETFs in the space. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B - Free Report) and JPMorgan are its top holdings.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) holds large money center banks, regional banks, and thrift institutions. It has been the best-performing product in the sector over the past year. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) and Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) are among the top holdings in the fund.

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE - Free Report) tracks an equal-weighted index of regional banks.

To learn more about these ETFs, please watch the short video above.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) - free report >>

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) - free report >>

Morgan Stanley (MS) - free report >>

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) - free report >>

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) - free report >>

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - free report >>

Published in

etfs finance