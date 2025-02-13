We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why Bank ETFs Are Outperforming the Market
Bank stocks have seen a surge in investor interest lately. The Financials sector is one of the best-performing sectors year to date, up about 6.6%, just slightly behind Communication Services, which has gained 6.8%.
After an aggressive regulatory agenda under the Biden administration, banks are now poised to benefit from lighter regulatory scrutiny under the new administration. JPMorgan (JPM - Free Report) CEO Jamie Dimon remarked that many bankers were “dancing in the street” after Trump’s victory.
Relaxed capital rules have also provided a boost to bank stocks. Additionally, analysts expect a revival in M&A and IPO activity, which would benefit large banks.
The biggest banks in the U.S. recently reported impressive results, and management commentary was notably optimistic.
The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF - Free Report) is the largest and one of the cheapest ETFs in the space. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B - Free Report) and JPMorgan are its top holdings.
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) holds large money center banks, regional banks, and thrift institutions. It has been the best-performing product in the sector over the past year. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) and Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) are among the top holdings in the fund.
The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE - Free Report) tracks an equal-weighted index of regional banks.
To learn more about these ETFs, please watch the short video above.