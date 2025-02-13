We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why Sunrun (RUN) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
Sunrun (RUN - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $7.98, demonstrating a -1.48% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.27% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.51%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.03%.
Coming into today, shares of the solar energy products distributor had lost 15.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.27%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sunrun in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 27, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.27, up 79.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $538.42 million, up 4.23% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.97% lower within the past month. Sunrun presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
