Here's Why Consolidated Water (CWCO) Fell More Than Broader Market
Consolidated Water (CWCO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.43, moving -1.23% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.
Shares of the developer and operator of desalination plants witnessed a gain of 2.96% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Utilities sector with its gain of 4.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.
The upcoming earnings release of Consolidated Water will be of great interest to investors.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Consolidated Water. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Consolidated Water holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, Consolidated Water is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.11. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.42 for its industry.
Also, we should mention that CWCO has a PEG ratio of 2.39. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Utility - Water Supply industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.53.
The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.