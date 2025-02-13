Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Tyler Technologies (TYL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Tyler Technologies (TYL - Free Report) reported revenue of $541.13 million, up 12.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.43, compared to $1.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $539.74 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.41, the EPS surprise was +0.83%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tyler Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annualized Recurring Revenues (ARR): $1.86 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.85 million.
  • Revenue- Subscriptions: $348.84 million versus $347.74 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.9% change.
  • Revenue- Professional services: $62.80 million versus $63.81 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change.
  • Revenue- Hardware and other: $8.38 million versus $7.84 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change.
  • Revenue- Maintenance: $115.02 million compared to the $113.31 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Software licenses and royalties: $6.11 million versus $7.16 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tyler Technologies here>>>

Shares of Tyler Technologies have returned +6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise