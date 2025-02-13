We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Here's Why Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Fell More Than Broader Market
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $73.87, demonstrating a -0.65% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.51%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.03%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 12.11% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 6.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Innovative Industrial Properties will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 19, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.22, reflecting a 2.63% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $76.68 million, indicating a 3.14% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Innovative Industrial Properties. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.38% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Innovative Industrial Properties's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.37. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.59.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
