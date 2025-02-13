Back to top

Image: Bigstock

AppLovin (APP) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

AppLovin (APP - Free Report) reported $1.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 44%. EPS of $1.73 for the same period compares to $0.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.34, the EPS surprise was +29.10%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AppLovin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Revenue Per Monthly Active Payer: $52 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $51.84.
  • Monthly Active Payers: 1.6 million compared to the 1.62 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Apps: $373.29 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $369.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.
  • Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Apps: $71.33 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $76.11 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for AppLovin here>>>

Shares of AppLovin have returned +16.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AppLovin Corporation (APP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise