Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Equinix (EQIX) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Equinix (EQIX - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.26 billion, up 7.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.92, compared to $2.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.09, the EPS surprise was -2.10%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Equinix performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • EMEA - Cabinet Equivalent Capacity: 138,200 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 137,950.
  • Asia-Pacific - Cabinet Equivalent Capacity: 89,100 versus 89,667 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Cabinet Equivalent Capacity - Worldwide: 371,400 compared to the 372,450 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Americas - Utilization rate: 81% versus 79.9% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenues- EMEA: $776 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $781.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.
  • Geographic Revenues- Americas: $999 million versus $1 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- Asia-Pacific: $486 million versus $497.64 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.7% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- Americas- Non-recurring: $76 million versus $49.78 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +95% change.
  • Revenue- Non-recurring revenues: $170 million compared to the $154.68 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Recurring revenues: $2.09 billion versus $2.12 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.
  • Revenue- Recurring revenues- Managed infrastructure: $115 million versus $122.16 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change.
  • Revenue- Recurring revenues- Colocation: $1.55 billion versus $1.56 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.
Shares of Equinix have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

