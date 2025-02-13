Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Antero Midstream (AM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Antero Midstream Corporation (AM - Free Report) reported revenue of $287.48 million, up 10.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.23, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $269.66 million, representing a surprise of +6.61%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Antero Midstream performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Daily Volumes - Low Pressure Gathering: 3276 millions of cubic feet versus 3266.05 millions of cubic feet estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Daily Volumes - High Pressure Gathering: 3045 millions of cubic feet compared to the 3039.88 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Daily Volumes - Compression: 3266 millions of cubic feet versus 3226.01 millions of cubic feet estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Daily Volumes - Fresh Water Delivery: 114 millions of barrels of oil versus 82.41 millions of barrels of oil estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Daily Volumes - Other fluid handling: 51 millions of barrels of oil versus 55.08 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Water Handling- Antero Resources: $70.05 million versus $57.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.6% change.
  • Revenues- Gathering and Processing- Antero Resources: $234.63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $231.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.
  • Revenues- Gathering and Processing: $225.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $218.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%.
  • Revenues- Water Handling: $62.12 million versus $51.31 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change.
  • Revenues- Amortization of customer relationships: -$17.67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$18.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Antero Midstream here>>>

Shares of Antero Midstream have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise