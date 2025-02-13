Back to top

MKS Instruments (MKSI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, MKS Instruments (MKSI - Free Report) reported revenue of $935 million, up 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.15, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $910.58 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.92, the EPS surprise was +11.98%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MKS Instruments performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Semiconductor: $400 million versus $379.55 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change.
  • Net Revenues- Electronics and Packaging: $254 million versus $238.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.4% change.
  • Net Revenues- Specialty Industrial: $281 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $293.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.9%.
  • Net Revenues- Products: $824 million compared to the $792.93 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Services: $111 million versus $118.24 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.
Shares of MKS Instruments have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

