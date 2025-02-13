We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Compared to Estimates, Nabors (NBR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Nabors Industries (NBR - Free Report) reported $729.82 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.1%. EPS of -$6.67 for the same period compares to -$3.84 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $730.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.86, the EPS surprise was -258.60%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Nabors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Rig activity - Daily Rig Revenue - International Drilling: $47.62 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $47.04 million.
- Rig activity - Daily Adjusted Gross Margin - International Drilling: $16.69 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.94 million.
- Rig activity - Average Rigs Working - International Drilling: 85 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 84.
- Rig activity - Average Rigs Working - U.S. Drilling: 73 compared to the 72 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Rig activity - Daily Rig Revenue - U.S. Drilling: $36.14 million versus $37.52 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Operating Revenues- U.S. Drilling: $241.64 million versus $256.58 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change.
- Operating Revenues- International Drilling: $371.41 million compared to the $362.82 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.
- Operating Revenues- Drilling Solutions: $75.99 million versus $77.63 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.
- Operating Revenues- Other reconciling items: -$15.38 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$15.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.2%.
- Revenues and other income- Operating revenues: $729.82 million versus $730.12 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change.
- Operating Revenues- Rig Technologies: $56.17 million compared to the $49.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year.
- Revenues and other income- Investment income (loss): $8.83 million versus $9.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.7% change.
Shares of Nabors have returned -13% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.