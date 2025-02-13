Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Nabors (NBR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Nabors Industries (NBR - Free Report) reported $729.82 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.1%. EPS of -$6.67 for the same period compares to -$3.84 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $730.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.86, the EPS surprise was -258.60%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nabors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Rig activity - Daily Rig Revenue - International Drilling: $47.62 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $47.04 million.
  • Rig activity - Daily Adjusted Gross Margin - International Drilling: $16.69 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.94 million.
  • Rig activity - Average Rigs Working - International Drilling: 85 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 84.
  • Rig activity - Average Rigs Working - U.S. Drilling: 73 compared to the 72 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Rig activity - Daily Rig Revenue - U.S. Drilling: $36.14 million versus $37.52 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenues- U.S. Drilling: $241.64 million versus $256.58 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change.
  • Operating Revenues- International Drilling: $371.41 million compared to the $362.82 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Drilling Solutions: $75.99 million versus $77.63 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.
  • Operating Revenues- Other reconciling items: -$15.38 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$15.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.2%.
  • Revenues and other income- Operating revenues: $729.82 million versus $730.12 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change.
  • Operating Revenues- Rig Technologies: $56.17 million compared to the $49.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year.
  • Revenues and other income- Investment income (loss): $8.83 million versus $9.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.7% change.
Shares of Nabors have returned -13% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

