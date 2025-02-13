Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 13th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN - Free Report) provides IT services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 60 days.

BHP Group Limited (BHP - Free Report) is a resources company that operates in Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Cimpress plc (CMPR - Free Report) is a mass customizer of printing and related products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.4% downward over the last 60 days.

