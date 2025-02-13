We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Vimeo (VMEO) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
The upcoming report from Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, indicating a decline of 40% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $100.6 million, representing a decrease of 4.7% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Vimeo metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other' should come in at $13.09 million. The estimate points to a change of -25.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Vimeo Enterprise' stands at $22.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +36% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Self-Serve & Add-Ons' will reach $64.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.1% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'ARPU - Self-Serve & Add-Ons' reaching $207.95. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $203.
Analysts predict that the 'ARPU - Other' will reach $1,055.45. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,010.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'ARPU - Vimeo Enterprise' will likely reach $22,998.88. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $20,953 in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Vimeo here>>>
Shares of Vimeo have experienced a change of +1.4% in the past month compared to the +3.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VMEO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>