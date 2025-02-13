We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unveiling BioMarin (BMRN) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, indicating an increase of 49% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $711.93 million, representing an increase of 10.2% year over year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific BioMarin metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Net product revenues' to reach $703.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.1%.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Royalty and other revenues' to come in at $10.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -22.9%.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- NAGLAZYME' will reach $122.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.7% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VIMIZIM' of $181.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- PALYNZIQ' at $94.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VOXZOGO' should arrive at $201.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +38.3%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- KUVAN' will likely reach $23.55 million. The estimate points to a change of -35.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- ALDURAZYME' stands at $28.13 million. The estimate points to a change of -34.1% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- BRINEURA' should come in at $43.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.6%.
View all Key Company Metrics for BioMarin here>>>
BioMarin shares have witnessed a change of +7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BMRN is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>