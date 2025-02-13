We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Vulcan (VMC) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Wall Street analysts expect Vulcan Materials (VMC - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 20.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.83 billion, down 0.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Vulcan metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Aggregates' should arrive at $1.47 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Net sales- Concrete' to come in at $157.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -38.4%.
The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Asphalt' stands at $310.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.5% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average unit sales price per ton - Aggregates (freight adjusted)' should come in at $21.31. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $19.32 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Unit shipments - Aggregates' will reach 53,380.82 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 55,300 KTon.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Unit shipments - Asphalt mix' at 3,388.29 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,300 KTon in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Unit shipments - Ready-mixed concrete' will reach 951.63 KCuYd. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,500 KCuYd in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Average unit sales price per ton - Asphalt mix' to reach $80.70. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $76.92 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average unit sales price per cubic yard - Ready-mixed concrete' reaching $186.58. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $173.83 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross profit- Aggregates' of $469.51 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $423.90 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Profit- Asphalt' will likely reach $42.93 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $36.30 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Profit- Concrete' will reach $5.62 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.40 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Vulcan here>>>
Vulcan shares have witnessed a change of -1.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VMC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>