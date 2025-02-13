Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Howmet (HWM) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Howmet (HWM - Free Report) reported $1.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.2%. EPS of $0.74 for the same period compares to $0.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 billion, representing a surprise of +0.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Howmet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Engine Products: $302 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $315.59 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Forged Wheels: $66 million versus $61.55 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Structures: $51 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $39.32 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Fastening Systems: $111 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $104.70 million.
Shares of Howmet have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise