Back to top

Image: Bigstock

GE HealthCare (GEHC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.32 billion, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.45, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.33 billion, representing a surprise of -0.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.26.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how GE HealthCare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Imaging: $2.39 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.4%.
  • Revenues- Other: $13 million compared to the $11.24 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- PDx: $646 million compared to the $631.89 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- PCS: $827 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $863.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
View all Key Company Metrics for GE HealthCare here>>>

Shares of GE HealthCare have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise