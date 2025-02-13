Back to top

Deere (DE) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Deere (DE - Free Report) reported $6.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 35.1%. EPS of $3.19 for the same period compares to $6.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -11.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.13, the EPS surprise was +1.92%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Deere performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales and Revenues- Equipment Operations- Net sales: $6.81 billion versus $7.83 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -35.1% change.
  • Net Sales and Revenues- Small ag & turf net sales: $1.75 billion versus $2.02 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.9% change.
  • Net Sales and Revenues- Production & precision ag net sales: $3.07 billion versus $3.54 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36.8% change.
  • Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services revenues: $1.47 billion versus $1.33 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change.
  • Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Total: $1.57 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%.
  • Net Sales and Revenues- Net sales: $6.81 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.84 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.1%.
  • Net Sales and Revenues- Other revenues: $229 million versus $316.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29.1% change.
  • Net Sales and Revenues- Finance and interest income: $1.45 billion versus $1.48 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change.
  • Net Sales and Revenues- Other income: $246 million versus $315.46 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.4% change.
  • Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Other Income: $118 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $106.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%.
  • Net Sales and Revenues- Equipment Operations- Total: $7.12 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -34.9%.
  • Net Sales and Revenues- Equipment Operations- Other income: $202 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $272.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -30.1%.
Shares of Deere have returned +11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

