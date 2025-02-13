Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Penske (PAG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Penske Automotive (PAG - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.72 billion, up 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.54, compared to $3.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.56 billion, representing a surprise of +2.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.37.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Penske performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Retail Commercial Truck Units - Total: 4,432 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5,848.
  • Retail Commercial Truck Units - Used Retail: 888 versus 943 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Retail Commercial Truck Units - New Retail: 3,544 compared to the 4,906 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Retail Automotive Units - Used Retail: 54,034 versus 57,087 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Retail Automotive- Fleet and Wholesale: $346.20 million versus $355.03 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.
  • Revenue- Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other: $224.10 million compared to the $199.32 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Retail Automotive- Service and Parts: $770.50 million compared to the $765.06 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Retail Automotive- Finance and Insurance, Net: $203.30 million versus $213.63 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change.
  • Revenue- Retail Automotive- Used Vehicles: $2.03 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.95 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.
  • Revenue- Retail Automotive- New Vehicles: $3.37 billion compared to the $3.12 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Retail Commercial Truck: $773.70 million versus $967.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.5% change.
  • Revenue- Retail Automotive: $6.72 billion versus $6.36 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change.
Shares of Penske have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

