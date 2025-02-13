Back to top

Hertz Global (HTZ) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.04 billion, down 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.18, compared to -$1.36 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12 billion, representing a surprise of -3.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -63.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.72.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hertz Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Americas RAC - Transaction days: 29,298 Days versus 29,795.8 Days estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Americas RAC - Total RPD: $57.06 versus $58.19 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Americas RAC - Average vehicles: 432,909 versus 435,079 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • International RAC - Total RPD: $57.26 versus $54.55 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • International RAC - Depreciation Per Unit Per Month: $258 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $284.48.
  • Americas RAC - Depreciation Per Unit Per Month: $460 versus $388.93 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • International RAC- Average vehicles: 99,975 compared to the 102,059 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • International RAC - Transaction days: 6,700 Days versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,915.5 Days.
  • International RAC - Total RPU Per Month: $1,305 versus $1,269.51 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Americas RAC - Total RPU Per Month: $1,393 compared to the $1,363.30 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographic Revenue- International RAC: $371 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $377.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Americas RAC: $1.67 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hertz Global here>>>

Shares of Hertz Global have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

