DTE Energy's Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Decline Y/Y
DTE Energy Company (DTE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 by 3.4%. However, the bottom line declined 23.4% from the year-ago reported figure of $1.97.
The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.41 per share compared with $2.02 in the prior-year quarter.
For 2024, the company reported operating EPS of $6.83, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.77. The bottom line improved from the year-ago reported figure of $5.73.
Highlights of the Release
Operating net income in the quarter was $1.42 billion compared with $1.18 billion in the year-ago period.
Segmental Details
Utility Operations
DTE Electric: The segment’s operating earnings totaled 95 cents per share compared with $1.18 in the prior-year quarter.
DTE Gas: The segment reported operating earnings of 50 cents per share compared with 51 cents in the year-ago period.
Non-Utility Operations: The segment reported operating earnings of 56 cents per share compared with 53 cents in the fourth quarter of 2023.
2025 Guidance
DTE Energy provided its 2025 operating EPS guidance. The company expects the metric to be in the range of $7.09-$7.23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $7.21 per share, which lies above the midpoint of the company’s guided range.
Zacks Rank
DTE Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
