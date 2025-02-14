Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Applied Materials (AMAT) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended January 2025, Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.17 billion, up 6.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.38, compared to $2.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.15 billion, representing a surprise of +0.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.28.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Applied Materials performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Corporate and Other: $33 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $26.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -57.7%.
  • Net Sales- Semiconductor Systems: $5.36 billion compared to the $5.31 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Display and Adjacent Markets: $183 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $175.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25%.
  • Net Sales- Applied Global Services: $1.59 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Applied Materials here>>>

Shares of Applied Materials have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise