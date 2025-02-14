Back to top

Roku (ROKU) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Roku (ROKU - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.2 billion, up 22% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.24, compared to -$0.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion, representing a surprise of +4.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +45.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.44.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Roku performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Streaming Households (Active Accounts): 89.8 million versus 89.18 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • ARPU: $41.49 compared to the $40.68 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Streaming Hours: 34.1 billion compared to the 34.48 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Revenue- Platform: $1.04 billion compared to the $950.58 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.9% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Devices: $165.71 million versus $194.94 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.
  • Gross Profit- Platform: $559.93 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $500.75 million.
  • Gross Profit- Devices: -$47.35 million compared to the -$32.81 million average estimate based on nine analysts.
Shares of Roku have returned +10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

