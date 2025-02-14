We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
GameStop (GME) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
GameStop (GME - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.34, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.77%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.51%.
Coming into today, shares of the video game retailer had lost 7.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 8.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.92%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of GameStop in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.09, reflecting a 59.09% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.45 billion, indicating a 19.16% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for GameStop. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GameStop currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, GameStop currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 144.39. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.06.
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.