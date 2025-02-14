Back to top

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR - Free Report) ending at $23.20, denoting a +1.27% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.04% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.51%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 28.06% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ACM Research, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 26, 2025. In that report, analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 39.53%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $188.17 million, indicating a 10.48% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, ACM Research, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, ACM Research, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.73, so one might conclude that ACM Research, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 86, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

