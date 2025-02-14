We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why BlackBerry (BB) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
The latest trading session saw BlackBerry (BB - Free Report) ending at $5.91, denoting a +1.55% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.04%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.77%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.51%.
The the stock of cybersecurity software and services company has risen by 40.58% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BlackBerry in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.02, showcasing a 33.33% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.01 per share and a revenue of $562 million, indicating changes of -80% and -34.11%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, BlackBerry possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, BlackBerry is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 582. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 29.78.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.