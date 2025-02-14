Back to top

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT - Free Report) reported $311.44 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.7%. EPS of $1.73 for the same period compares to $0.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $311.85 million, representing a surprise of -0.13%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.73.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Federal Realty Investment Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Mortgage interest income: $0.28 million versus $0.28 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
  • Revenue- Rental income: $303.88 million compared to the $311.38 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Rental income- Other: $13.58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%.
  • Revenue- Rental income- Percentage rents: $5.71 million versus $5.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.3% change.
  • Revenue- Rental income- Cost reimbursement: $59.67 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $60.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.75 compared to the $0.72 average estimate based on five analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Federal Realty Investment Trust here>>>

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

