Compared to Estimates, Republic Services (RSG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Republic Services (RSG - Free Report) reported $4.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.6%. EPS of $1.58 for the same period compares to $1.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.08 billion, representing a surprise of -0.86%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.37.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Republic Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average yield: 4.4% compared to the 5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Environmental solutions, net: $482 million compared to the $462.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Collection- Total: $2.73 billion versus $2.79 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.
  • Revenue- Collection- Small-container: $1.22 billion versus $1.24 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.
  • Revenue- Collection- Large-container: $747 million compared to the $778.37 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Collection- Other: $17 million versus $18.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.
  • Revenue- Other- Other non-core: $91 million compared to the $95.17 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Transfer: $445 million compared to the $450.13 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Landfill: $747 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $761.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.
  • Revenue- Other- Recycling processing and commodity sales: $99 million versus $92.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.5% change.
  • Revenue- Environmental solutions: $499 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $458.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.8%.
  • Revenue- Collection- Residential: $743 million compared to the $754.69 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year.
Shares of Republic Services have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

