Compared to Estimates, Bright Horizons (BFAM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM - Free Report) reported $674.15 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.5%. EPS of $0.98 for the same period compares to $0.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $670.11 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91, the EPS surprise was +7.69%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bright Horizons performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Full service center-based child care: $484.50 million compared to the $485.72 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Educational advisory and other services: $32.48 million compared to the $31.98 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Back-up care: $157.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $152.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.8%.
  • Adjusted income from operations- Full service center-based child care: $17.20 million compared to the $18.14 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted income from operations- Educational advisory and other services: $9.53 million versus $7.28 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted income from operations- Back-up care: $52.63 million versus $49.35 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Bright Horizons have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

