Compared to Estimates, Rollins (ROL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Rollins (ROL - Free Report) reported $832.17 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.4%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $816.28 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Rollins performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Commercial: $280.45 million versus $277.77 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change.
  • Revenues- Termite completions, bait monitoring, & renewals: $172.43 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $163.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.6%.
  • Revenues- Residential: $369.06 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $365.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.
  • Revenues- Franchise: $4.25 million versus $4.49 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $5.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.7%.
Shares of Rollins have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

