Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Telus (TU) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Telus (TU - Free Report) reported $3.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.7%. EPS of $0.18 for the same period compares to $0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.64 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15, the EPS surprise was +20.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Telus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Subscribers - Mobile Phone: 10.15 million compared to the 10.16 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Subscribers - Connected Device: 3.73 million versus 3.69 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Subscribers - Residential Voice: 1.03 million compared to the 1.03 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Subscribers - TV: 1.39 million versus 1.38 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Subscribers - Security: 1.12 million versus 1.12 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Subscribers - Internet: 2.76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.76 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Telus here>>>

Shares of Telus have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


TELUS Corporation (TU) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise