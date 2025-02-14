We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
3 Harbor Mutual Funds to Invest in for Excellent Returns
Harbor mutual funds, based in Chicago, has been able to offer investment products through the manager’s approach for its mutual funds for 36 years. It focuses on actively managed strategies across various asset classes and selects external managers based on their expertise, risk management practices and past performance. Frequent evaluations are conducted on managers once they are hired to verify their alignment with the fund’s goals. These qualities make Harbor a good investment option.
We have chosen three Harbor mutual funds, Harbor International Core Investor (HAONX - Free Report) , Harbor Small Cap Value Investor (HISVX - Free Report) and Harbor Capital Appreciation Inv (HCAIX - Free Report) , which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.
Harbor International Core Investor fund invests in a diversified portfolio of non-U.S. equity securities. HAONX subadvisor employs an active, quantitative investment strategy to manage its holdings.
Brendan O. Bradley has been the lead manager of HAONX since March 1, 2019. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Roche Holding AG (3.4%), Novo Nordisk A/S (2.7%) and ABB Ltd (2.7%) as of Oct. 31, 2024.
HAONX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.3% and 9.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.21%. HAONX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
Harbor Small Cap Value Investor fund invests in securities of small-cap companies, which the advisor defines as those with market capitalization falling within the range of the Russell 2000 Index.
Paul Viera has been the lead manager of HISVX since Dec. 14, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (4%), Parsons Corp (3.7%) and Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (2.7%) as of April 30, 2024.
HISVX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.1% and 9.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.24%. HISVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.
Harbor Capital Appreciation Inv fund invests in equity securities, including common and preferred stocks of U.S. companies, with market capitalization of at least $1 billion at the time of purchase. HCAIX advisors also invest in securities issued by foreign entities, including those operating in emerging markets.
Kathleen A. McCarragher has been the lead manager of HCAIX since March 1, 2013. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (10.2%), Amazon.com, Inc. (8.4%) and Microsoft Corp (6.9%), as of Oct. 31, 2024.
HCAIX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13.1% and 16.7% respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.03%. HCAIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.
